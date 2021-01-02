Anusha, Karan Kundrra's love timeline January 02, 2021
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were one of the most loved couples of Indian Television industry
They were in a relationship for more than four years
The couple gave their fans and followers major relationship goals
The couple's marriage rumours had also created a huge buzz
In 2019, Anusha addressed the rumours and opened up about her marriage plans with Karan
She had said, "When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale"
In 2020, Anusha and Karan's breakup rumours took the internet by storm
In an interview, Karan dismissed the rumours and stated that they are still together
Recently, Anusha spilled the truth about their relationship and shared that they are no longer dating
Anusha revealed, "I've been cheated and lied to.. yes I waited for an apology, which never came"
She added, "You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I'm so full that I can share it with someone again some day"
For more updates on
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra,
follow PINKVILLA