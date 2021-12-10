Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s love for travel
LIFESTYLE
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 10, 2021
Side By Side
Virat and Anushka were seen enjoying each other’s company as they sat on a rock by a lake
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Breakfast Time
The couple enjoyed an early morning breakfast with their daughter, Vamika
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Sunset Lovers
This adorable picture of the couple, taken by AB de Villiers, is literal goals!
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Sun & Snow
The duo enjoyed quality time on a snow covered mountain as they posed together
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat says that it's a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with his soulmate
Divine Trips
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Hand In Hand
The couple enjoyed the beauty of nature as they sat together, hand in hand
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Beach Babies
Apart from cold and divine places, the couple even enjoys trips to beaches
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
The duo simply cannot take their eyes off each other, even in the middle of a forest
Heart Eyes
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
They also enjoy a trekking session every now and then amidst their relaxing trips
Trekking
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat and Anushka blessed us with a romantic picture, in the streets of Australia, from their blissful honeymoon
Honeymoon-ing
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who rocked the shrobbing trend