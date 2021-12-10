Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s love for travel

RISHIKA SHAH

DEC 10, 2021

Side By Side

Virat and Anushka were seen enjoying each other’s company as they sat on a rock by a lake

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Breakfast Time

The couple enjoyed an early morning breakfast with their daughter, Vamika

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Sunset Lovers

This adorable picture of the couple, taken by AB de Villiers, is literal goals!

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Sun & Snow

The duo enjoyed quality time on a snow covered mountain as they posed together

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Virat says that it's a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with his soulmate

Divine Trips

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Hand In Hand

The couple enjoyed the beauty of nature as they sat together, hand in hand

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Beach Babies

Apart from cold and divine places, the couple even enjoys trips to beaches

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

The duo simply cannot take their eyes off each other, even in the middle of a forest

Heart Eyes

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

They also enjoy a trekking session every now and then amidst their relaxing trips

Trekking

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Virat and Anushka blessed us with a romantic picture, in the streets of Australia, from their blissful honeymoon

Honeymoon-ing

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

