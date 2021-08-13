Arjun Bijlani family pics

AUGUST 13, 2021

Arjun met his wife, Neha three months before he got left right left in 2006. It was love at first sight for the Mile Jab Hum Tum star

After an 8-year long courtship, the duo finally decided to get married on May 19, 2013

He, being a person who is obsessed with workouts and intense exercises, indulges his wife in everything he loves to do

But Arjun’s first love has always been his mother. He lost his father Sudarshan Bijlani at the age of nineteen

He is very close with his mom, Shakti Bijlani and seeks her blessings before getting into any new projects

He considers the birth of his son as the most precious moment of his life

The three of them love to colour coordinate their outfits and always be at their fashionable best

Arjun’s son Ayaan loves dancing and manages to innovate his steps and moves on every beat

Arjun Biljali often shares pictures and videos of doing fun activities with his son. He was in constant contact with him during his shooting in Cape Town

They always find time for each other and also make travel plans. Arjun loves to travel on his bike a lot

Arjun and Ayaan make cool Instagram videos together and they share a wonderful dad and son bond

Arjun and his small family are all cheers and smiles in this picture

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here