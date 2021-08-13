Arjun Bijlani family pics
Arjun met his wife, Neha three months before he got left right left in 2006. It was love at first sight for the Mile Jab Hum Tum star
After an 8-year long courtship, the duo finally decided to get married on May 19, 2013
He, being a person who is obsessed with workouts and intense exercises, indulges his wife in everything he loves to do
But Arjun’s first love has always been his mother. He lost his father Sudarshan Bijlani at the age of nineteen
He is very close with his mom, Shakti Bijlani and seeks her blessings before getting into any new projects
He considers the birth of his son as the most precious moment of his life
The three of them love to colour coordinate their outfits and always be at their fashionable best
Arjun’s son Ayaan loves dancing and manages to innovate his steps and moves on every beat
Arjun Biljali often shares pictures and videos of doing fun activities with his son. He was in constant contact with him during his shooting in Cape Town
They always find time for each other and also make travel plans. Arjun loves to travel on his bike a lot
Arjun and Ayaan make cool Instagram videos together and they share a wonderful dad and son bond
Arjun and his small family are all cheers and smiles in this picture
