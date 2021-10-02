Arjun Bijlani wins
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Oct 02, 2021
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya, the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, gave it his all, conquered his phobias and made it to the top six
However, in the final week, he lost to Shweta Tiwari in an aerobatic plane stunt and was eliminated from the race
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari, also known as Momma on the show, fought hard against all of the contestants and made it to the top 5
She battled valiantly till the end, but in the top four race, she was defeated by Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani
The MTV Roadies fame Varun Sood competed hard and gave his all in each stunt, earning himself a spot in the top four
Varun Sood
However, in an action-packed stunt, he was defeated by Divyanka Tripathi in the race to the top three
Vishal Aditya Singh
throughout the show. He has a do or die spirit and has proven his strength back to back. Singh successfully made his way to the top three
Vishal was the first to perform the last stunt, which he did despite his injuries. He abandoned the stunt in the middle since he couldn't swim and he lost in the final race to the trophy
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi, popularly known as Magar Rani in the programme, shed her image as the sugar plum fairy and emerged as the show's strongest participant
Divyanka completed the finale stunt successfully, but she was defeated by Arjun Bijlani. However, this season will be remembered for her
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani, also known as Arjun the wild on the programme, had been a calm person amid stunts and gave a difficult battle to all the participants, eventually reaching the finale
In the finale stunt, he defeated Divyanka Tripathi by 20 seconds and took home the Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 trophy
