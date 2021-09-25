Before the season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, let’s take a look at the audience’s favourite contestant, Arjun Bijlani’s bond with the other contestants
Arjun has quite a bittersweet bond with Shweta. The two don’t seem to get along since Shweta was upset about the fact that he won most of the stunts due to a difference of a second
Shweta Tiwari
Being the youngest on set, all the other contestants were extremely fond of Anushka. Arjun also treated her like a little sister
Anushka Sen
Arjun and Aastha shared a playful bond, where they would joke around and act goofy together
Aastha Gill
Arjun and Sana have been setting major friendship goals on the show. The duo can be seen indulging in the perfect off-screen camaraderie by striking goofy poses
Sana Makbul
Although most of the contestants were not fond of Nikki Tamboli because of her behaviour during the stunts, Arjun still maintained a good friendship with her and tried his best to motivate her, while also pulling her leg from time to time
Nikki Tamboli
Arjun shared the perfect ‘bro bond’ with Varun. He was oftenseen prancing around with his friend and also cheering him on
Varun Sood
Giving Arjun fiercecompetition, Divyanka also shares a bittersweet relation with him. However, it was Arjun who gave her the title of ‘Magar Rani’ after she lifted a crocodile all by herself
Divyanka Tripathi
Even though Sourabh was eliminated from the show because of Arjun, he held no hard feelings and continued being friendly with him
Sourabh Raj Jain
Arjun shares the perfect ‘bro bond’ with all the boys on the show including Rahul, Vishal and Abhinav. Arjun pulls Abhinav’s leg when he bores people with his facts and knowledge