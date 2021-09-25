sept 25, 2021

 Arjun Bijlani’s bond with KKK contestants 

Before the season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, let’s take a look at the audience’s favourite contestant, Arjun Bijlani’s bond with the other contestants

Arjun has quite a bittersweet bond with Shweta. The two don’t seem to get along since Shweta was upset about the fact that he won most of the stunts due to a difference of a second

Shweta Tiwari 

Being the youngest on set, all the other contestants were extremely fond of Anushka. Arjun also treated her like a little sister

Anushka Sen 

Arjun and Aastha shared a playful bond, where they would joke around and act goofy together

Aastha Gill 

Arjun and Sana have been setting major friendship goals on the show. The duo can be seen indulging in the perfect off-screen camaraderie by striking goofy poses

Sana Makbul 

Although most of the contestants were not fond of Nikki Tamboli because of her behaviour during the stunts, Arjun still maintained a good friendship with her and tried his best to motivate her, while also pulling her leg from time to time

Nikki Tamboli 

Arjun shared the perfect  ‘bro bond’ with Varun. He was oftenseen prancing around with his friend and also cheering him on

Varun Sood 

Giving Arjun fiercecompetition, Divyanka also shares a bittersweet relation with him. However, it was Arjun who gave her the title of ‘Magar Rani’ after she lifted a crocodile all by herself

Divyanka Tripathi

Even though Sourabh was eliminated from the show because of Arjun, he held no hard feelings and continued being friendly with him

Sourabh Raj Jain 

Arjun shares the perfect ‘bro bond’ with all the boys on the show including Rahul, Vishal and Abhinav. Arjun pulls Abhinav’s leg when he bores people with his facts and knowledge

Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya & Abhinav Shukla
