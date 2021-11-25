Akshat Sundrani

Nov 25, 2021

ARJUN  BIJLANI'S 
PARIS TRIP

ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun dropped a hint of the trip by wearing a tee with Paris written on it.

HINT

Image : Arjun bijlani instagram

On reaching he posed in front of the wonder, Eiffel Tower and captioned it 'an evening in Paris'.

Struck a pose

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

He did a fun reel at the Eiffel Tower and showed some moves

FUN REEL

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun tried some goofy poses with the Eiffel Tower.

went all goofy

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

He attended an event and shared some stunning pictures with friend Sophie Choudary.

event look

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The Naagin actor took out some time and went shopping in foreign land.

shopping in foreign land

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

He donned a very cool look with a cowboy hat and graced the streets.

ACTING THE LOOK

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun is truly a child at heart with that infectious smile.

infectious smile

Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

