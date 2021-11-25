Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
ARJUN BIJLANI'S
PARIS TRIP
ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun dropped a hint of the trip by wearing a tee with Paris written on it.
HINT
Image : Arjun bijlani instagram
On reaching he posed in front of the wonder, Eiffel Tower and captioned it 'an evening in Paris'.
Struck a pose
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
He did a fun reel at the Eiffel Tower and showed some moves
FUN REEL
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun tried some goofy poses with the Eiffel Tower.
went all goofy
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
He attended an event and shared some stunning pictures with friend Sophie Choudary.
event look
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The Naagin actor took out some time and went shopping in foreign land.
shopping in foreign land
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
He donned a very cool look with a cowboy hat and graced the streets.
ACTING THE LOOK
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun is truly a child at heart with that infectious smile.
infectious smile
Image : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Cosy look to steal from Sonakshi Sinha