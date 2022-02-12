Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 12, 2022

Awaited Comebacks of TV celebs

Urvashi Dholakia

The actress is widely known as Komolika from ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and she is the only vamp who has received such appreciation

Video: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

She was last seen in ‘Chandrakanta’ and her comeback to television is highly anticipated

Video: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Ram rose to prominence after appearing in the daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, where he amassed a large fan base

Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram

Ram Kapoor

However, the actor has been away from television for some time as he shifts to digital platforms

Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram

The actress rose to prominence after co-starring with Ram Kapoor in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.The actress has been away from television for a few years, but she has appeared in movies and web series

Image: Pinkvilla

Sakshi Tanwar

Ronit has been in a number of television shows and is widely considered as one of the most popular faces in the industry

Image: Ronit Roy Instagram

Ronit Roy

He is set to make a television comeback as the lead in the upcoming show ‘Swaran Ghar’

Image: Ronit Roy Instagram

The actress is best known for her role as Pammi in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and she is set to make a comeback in 'Sawaran Ghar' alongside Ronit Roy

Image: Sangita Ghosh Instagram

Sangita Ghosh

Mona is widely known for her roles in the television series ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ and ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. The actress has taken a break from television to embark on web series and films

Image: Mona Singh Instagram

Mona Singh

Rajeev is well known for his portrayal of Sujal in ‘Kahiin To Hoga’.The actor has been away from television for some years

Image: Rajeev Khandelwal Instagram

Rajeev Khandelwal

He was most recently seen in the shows Juzzbaat and Rag Rag Mein Ganga

Image: Rajeev Khandelwal Instagram

