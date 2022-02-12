Awaited Comebacks of TV celebs

The actress is widely known as Komolika from ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and she is the only vamp who has received such appreciation
Video: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
She was last seen in ‘Chandrakanta’ and her comeback to television is highly anticipated
Video: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Ram rose to prominence after appearing in the daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, where he amassed a large fan base
Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Ram Kapoor
However, the actor has been away from television for some time as he shifts to digital platforms
Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram
The actress rose to prominence after co-starring with Ram Kapoor in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.The actress has been away from television for a few years, but she has appeared in movies and web series
Image: Pinkvilla
Sakshi Tanwar
Ronit has been in a number of television shows and is widely considered as one of the most popular faces in the industry
Image: Ronit Roy Instagram
Ronit Roy
He is set to make a television comeback as the lead in the upcoming show ‘Swaran Ghar’
Image: Ronit Roy Instagram
The actress is best known for her role as Pammi in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and she is set to make a comeback in 'Sawaran Ghar' alongside Ronit Roy
Image: Sangita Ghosh Instagram
Sangita Ghosh
Mona is widely known for her roles in the television series ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ and ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. The actress has taken a break from television to embark on web series and films
Image: Mona Singh Instagram
Mona Singh
Rajeev is well known for his portrayal of Sujal in ‘Kahiin To Hoga’.The actor has been away from television for some years
Image: Rajeev Khandelwal Instagram
Rajeev Khandelwal
He was most recently seen in the shows Juzzbaat and Rag Rag Mein Ganga
Image: Rajeev Khandelwal Instagram
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Finest works of Amrita Singh