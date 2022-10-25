BB 16: Priyanka Choudhary in crop tops

Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16 contestant is seen hanging out with her friends as she looks stunning in a crochet top with leather mini skirt.

Crochet tie-up top

The actress looks sassy in blue vest and denims with a baggy jacket.

Vest style top

Priyanka Choudhary dons a crop sweatshirt and high waist pants as she celebrates with Ankit.

Sweatshirt style top

Priyanka rocks the sizzling satin crop top with chain patterned neck and high waist pants.

Stylish in Satin

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks comfy and chic in a plain white crop top and animal print slit skirt.

Basic crop top 

The actress aced Gen Z fashion like a pro as she wore a front slit crop top and green pants.

Front slit stylish top

Udaariyaan lead wore a black lacy crop top and orange pants, which she accessorised with a layered neckpiece.

Lacy retro look

The actress looks adorable in the white ribbed crop top and floral mini skirt.

High neck top

Priyanka is seen chilling with a kid as she sported a pink crop top and high waist loose pants.

Strappy cute top

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in a sunflower print tube top with rugged denim shorts and a simple chain.

Sunflower look

