BB 16: Priyanka Choudhary in crop tops
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 25, 2022
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant is seen hanging out with her friends as she looks stunning in a crochet top with leather mini skirt.
Crochet tie-up top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks sassy in blue vest and denims with a baggy jacket.
Vest style top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary dons a crop sweatshirt and high waist pants as she celebrates with Ankit.
Sweatshirt style top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka rocks the sizzling satin crop top with chain patterned neck and high waist pants.
Stylish in Satin
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks comfy and chic in a plain white crop top and animal print slit skirt.
Basic crop top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress aced Gen Z fashion like a pro as she wore a front slit crop top and green pants.
Front slit stylish top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Udaariyaan lead wore a black lacy crop top and orange pants, which she accessorised with a layered neckpiece.
Lacy retro look
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks adorable in the white ribbed crop top and floral mini skirt.
High neck top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka is seen chilling with a kid as she sported a pink crop top and high waist loose pants.
Strappy cute top
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in a sunflower print tube top with rugged denim shorts and a simple chain.
Sunflower look
