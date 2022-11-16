Heading 3
BB contestants who gave friendship goals
Arushi Srivastava
NOV 16 , 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya
The two actors met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and became good friends. They often met after the show ended
Image source- Nishant Bhat Instagram
Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat
Pratik and Nishant Bhat met inside Bigg Boss OTT house and they became good friends in Bigg Boss 15
Image source- Neha Bhasin Instagram
Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin
Neha Bhasin was the biggest support of Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and also when Shamita was part of Bigg Boss 15
Image source- That Nikhil Instagram
Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz
Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have remained good friends after the show
Image source- Manu Punjabi Instagram
Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar
The contestants met on Bigg Boss 10 and became good friends from the start. Their friendship became quite popular among masses
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma
Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became good friends in Bigg Boss 11. They were inseparable inside the house and still share a good friendship
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai shared a good bond inside Bigg Boss 13 house and always had each other’s back on the show
Image source- Aashka Goradia Instagram
Sana Khan and Aashka Goradia
The contestants stood for each other in Bigg Boss 6 and they were popularly known for their bond on the show
Image source- Rajiv Adatia Instagram
Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz
Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and they are often seen goofing around.
Click Here
Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram
Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik
Though Nikki and Rubina were not on good terms initially; later, they stood by each other and till date share a strong friendship