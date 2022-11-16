Heading 3

BB contestants who gave friendship goals

Arushi Srivastava

NOV 16 , 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

  Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

The two actors met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and became good friends. They often met after the show ended

Image source- Nishant Bhat Instagram

  Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

Pratik and Nishant Bhat met inside Bigg Boss OTT house and they became good friends in Bigg Boss 15

Image source- Neha Bhasin Instagram

   Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin was the biggest support of Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and also when Shamita was part of Bigg Boss 15

Image source- That Nikhil Instagram

   Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have remained good friends after the show

Image source- Manu Punjabi Instagram

   Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar

The contestants met on Bigg Boss 10 and became good friends from the start. Their friendship became quite popular among masses

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

  Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became good friends in Bigg Boss 11. They were inseparable inside the house and still share a good friendship

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai shared a good bond inside Bigg Boss 13 house and always had each other’s back on the show

Image source- Aashka Goradia Instagram

 Sana Khan and Aashka Goradia

The contestants stood for each other in Bigg Boss 6 and they were popularly known for their bond on the show

Image source- Rajiv Adatia Instagram

  Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz

Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and they are often seen goofing around. 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik

Though Nikki and Rubina were not on good terms initially; later, they stood by each other and till date share a strong friendship

