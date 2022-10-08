Heading 3

Abdu Rozik, a well-known internet personality from Tajikistan, recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as contestant. His fun banter with Salman Khan was loved by the audience

Here the singer is seen posing with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer looks dapper in white plain t-shirt and trousers

Abdu is seen smiling as he posed with Anushka Sharma. The actress looks gorgeous in white top with blue bomber jacket and denim trousers

Abdu Rozik and Shilpa Shetty are seen twinning in black as they pose for the camera. Shilpa looks stylish in a black short dress

Here Abdu is seen posing with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He looks fashionable in a blue bomber jacket and black denims

The singer is seen chilling with Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor. They are twinning in black

Abdu is very fond of dancing and often shares videos of his dance. Here he is seen grooving with telly actress Avneet Kaur

Abdu was also at the promotion of Varun Dhawan’s movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. He is seen dancing with him and Punjabi star Guru Randhawa

Abdu appreciated Kick star Jacqueline Fernandez for her no-filter natural beauty as he got clicked with her

He also shared a picture with ace music composer and singer Armaan Malik as they attended an event together

Abdu and Tiger Shroff are looking stylish as they posed together in a formal suit. Tiger has sported a crisp black suit with black sunglasses

In the picture, Abdu is seen having a relaxed conversation with popular actor Sonu Sood, also sang a song for him

Legendary musician AR Rahman is seen posing with Abdu as they attended an event together in Dubai

