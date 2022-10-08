Heading 3
BB16 Abdu Rozik PICS with celebs
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 08, 2022
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu Rozik, a well-known internet personality from Tajikistan, recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as contestant. His fun banter with Salman Khan was loved by the audience
Salman Khan
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Here the singer is seen posing with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer looks dapper in white plain t-shirt and trousers
Ranveer Singh
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu is seen smiling as he posed with Anushka Sharma. The actress looks gorgeous in white top with blue bomber jacket and denim trousers
Anushka Sharma
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu Rozik and Shilpa Shetty are seen twinning in black as they pose for the camera. Shilpa looks stylish in a black short dress
Shilpa Shetty
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Here Abdu is seen posing with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He looks fashionable in a blue bomber jacket and black denims
Virat Kohli
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
The singer is seen chilling with Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor. They are twinning in black
Shahid Kapoor
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu is very fond of dancing and often shares videos of his dance. Here he is seen grooving with telly actress Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu was also at the promotion of Varun Dhawan’s movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. He is seen dancing with him and Punjabi star Guru Randhawa
Varun Dhavan and Guru Randhawa
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu appreciated Kick star Jacqueline Fernandez for her no-filter natural beauty as he got clicked with her
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
He also shared a picture with ace music composer and singer Armaan Malik as they attended an event together
Armaan Malik
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Abdu and Tiger Shroff are looking stylish as they posed together in a formal suit. Tiger has sported a crisp black suit with black sunglasses
Tiger Shroff
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
In the picture, Abdu is seen having a relaxed conversation with popular actor Sonu Sood, also sang a song for him
Sonu Sood
Image source- Abdu Roziq instagram
Legendary musician AR Rahman is seen posing with Abdu as they attended an event together in Dubai
AR Rahman
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
Shine in Yellow