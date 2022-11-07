Heading 3
BB16: Abdu Rozik's colorful hats
Nov 07, 2022
Abdu Rozik looks cute as he sports his red hat that perfectly compliments his outfit
Red
The Chota Bhaijaan flaunts his love for stylish hats and looks charming as he poses with Bhaijaan
Light brown
Abdu looks ready to rock as he dons his diamond-studded silver and black hat and flaunts his love for music
Silver
The star looks impressive as he grooves in stylish co-ord and matching blue hat
Blue
The love for hats looks endless in Abdu’s case as he has a massive colourful collection of them for every occasion
Dark Brown
The suave gentleman has not failed to don a hat on his formal outfit and exudes charm as he poses in it
Black
The one that shines bright and looks beautiful! Abdu looks nothing less than a royal in a shining golden hat
Golden
Cuteness overloaded! The rockstar sports another blazer set and completes his looks by donning his favorite hat
Grey
That million-dollar smile and his pristine white hat is enough to make hearts melt
White
Brown
Abdu looks like a cool stud as he strikes a pose in this dapper outfit and dons his brown hat
