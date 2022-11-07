Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare travel pics

 Arushi Srivastava

Nov 07, 2022

Shiv Thakare is very fond of trekking and he is seen enjoying the majestic view of beautiful mountains.

Doing a mountain trek

Bigg Boss 16 contestant is seen enjoying the spectacular view of the lush green valleys from his car.

Journey of lifetime

Shiv is seen in sync with nature as he talks to a bird sitting on his hand.

Interacting with birds

Marathi Bigg Boss winner is seen posing at Ladakh as he recreates scene from Aamir Khan’s movie.

Recreating iconic movie scene

Shiv seems to be having a gala time on his trip to Leh and Ladakh as he poses with iconic scooter from the movie 3 idiots.

Riding scooter

The actor loves the snow and he is seen taking in the beautiful experience of watching the snow capped mountains.

The marvellous view

Shiv Thakare also checked the colourful and lush green Kashmir and enjoyed ride of a Shikara.

Rowing a shikara

The actor looked dapper in a red turtle neck pullover and white pants as he gazed with amazement at nature's marvel.

In love with mountains

The actor is having the best time as he sits at the beach and enjoys the marvellous ocean view.

Chilling in Goa

Trip to Tirupati

Bigg Boss 16 contestant paid a visit to Tirupati to seek blessing when he was doing the show Roadies.

