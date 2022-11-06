Heading 3
BB16: B'day Boy Ankit Gupta's hot looks
Gayatri Nirmal
TELEVISION
Nov 06, 2022
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Who said rompers were only for girls? Look at our birthday boy rocking it and how!
Rocking Rompers
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit loves to read books but here what do we focus on - the book or his cute expression?
A Bibliophile
Video: Ankit Gupta Instagram
A scene from his show, Udaariyaan, where he chose boxing to vent out his anger but we can’t stop admiring his biceps
The brooding boy
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Why choose between orange and black, when you can have both (Wink eyes)
Beauty with the beast
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Just the birthday boy taking a stroll with nature acting as his canvas
Boy with a view
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Did you just say tall, dark and handsome? Here’s Ankit Gupta for you
Magnetic Gaze
Image: Vikas Rao Instagram
Leather jacket, a tee, black denim and a pair of black boots is what you need to look stylish
Strutting in style
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
A three-piece classic white suit is enough to charm your way out
Make way for the man
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta in a white tee and blue joggers accentuate his perfectly sculpted physique
Like a boss
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Beige Love
Take cues from Ankit Gupta to look your stylish best this winters in beige
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Go Monochrome
Simplicity never looked so hot
