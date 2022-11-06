Heading 3

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram 

Who said rompers were only for girls? Look at our birthday boy rocking it and how!

  Rocking Rompers

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit loves to read books but here what do we focus on - the book or his cute expression?

A Bibliophile

Video: Ankit Gupta Instagram

A scene from his show, Udaariyaan, where he chose boxing to vent out his anger but we can’t stop admiring his biceps

The brooding boy

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Why choose between orange and black, when you can have both (Wink eyes)

 Beauty with the beast

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Just the birthday boy taking a stroll with nature acting as his canvas

 Boy with a view

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Did you just say tall, dark and handsome? Here’s Ankit Gupta for you

 Magnetic Gaze

Image: Vikas Rao Instagram

Leather jacket, a tee, black denim and a pair of black boots is what you need to look stylish

 Strutting in style

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

A three-piece classic white suit is enough to charm your way out

Make way for the man

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta in a white tee and blue joggers accentuate his perfectly sculpted physique

  Like a boss

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

  Beige Love

Take cues from Ankit Gupta to look your stylish best this winters in beige

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

  Go Monochrome

Simplicity never looked so hot

