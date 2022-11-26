Heading 3

BB16: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer’s bond

Gayatri
Nirmal

Nov 26, 2022

TELEVISION

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

‘Turu lobe’ 

Sumbul Touqeer posted this quirky picture with Fahmaan Khan and captioned “Turu lobe.”

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Arylie for you 

This image of the actors as Aryan and Imlie, fondly called ‘Arylie’ by their fans broke the internet

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Jabariya Jodi 

Sumbul and Fahmaan are at their goody best in each other’s company

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Swag On

Fahmaan and Sumbul surely know to give the best of the poses

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Caption This

Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer are utter madness when together

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Warm hug


Their bond is visible through this adorable picture

Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Magical Duo 

This is one of the scenes from Imlie that made Arylie fans go weak in their knees

Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Fahmaan and Sumbul celebrated the success of their song by doing this happy dance

Happy Dance 

Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Unfiltered fun

This video can just crack you up

Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Romantic Dance 

This dance and the smile on their faces is to die for!

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here