Heading 3
BB16: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer’s bond
Gayatri
Nirmal
Nov 26, 2022
TELEVISION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
‘Turu lobe’
Sumbul Touqeer posted this quirky picture with Fahmaan Khan and captioned “Turu lobe.”
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Arylie for you
This image of the actors as Aryan and Imlie, fondly called ‘Arylie’ by their fans broke the internet
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Jabariya Jodi
Sumbul and Fahmaan are at their goody best in each other’s company
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Swag On
Fahmaan and Sumbul surely know to give the best of the poses
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Caption This
Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer are utter madness when together
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Warm hug
Their bond is visible through this adorable picture
Image Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Magical Duo
This is one of the scenes from Imlie that made Arylie fans go weak in their knees
Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Fahmaan and Sumbul celebrated the success of their song by doing this happy dance
Happy Dance
Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Unfiltered fun
This video can just crack you up
Click Here
Video Source: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Romantic Dance
This dance and the smile on their faces is to die for!