BB16: Gautam Singh Vig’s ethnic looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 22, 2022

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig has a royal look with a blue motif print sherwani and pearl necklace.

Blue motif print

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor has the perfect festive look idea as he sported a red kurta set.

Red kurta set 

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The Naamkarann actor looks dapper in a self work design kurta and sunglasses.

Self design kurta 

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor has worn a leaves print kurta for a casual and comfy look.

Leaves print 

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Gautam Vig has perfect outfit for weddings as he looks handsome in light pink sherwani.

Light pink sherwani

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Planning your wedding out? Gautam Singh Vig’s self work golden sherwani is the perfect outfit for you.

Golden work sherwani

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Bigg Boss 16 former captain is acing traditional looks with yellow button design outfit.

Yellow stylish kurta 

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Gautam Singh Vig is winning hearts of many with his floral print kurta and half jacket set.

Floral print

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor is raising temperature with formal ethnic look in blue designer sherwani.

Formal look 

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor looks simply stylish in white chikarkari work kurta pyjamas.

Chikankari work kurta set 

