BB16: Gautam Singh Vig’s ethnic looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 22, 2022
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig has a royal look with a blue motif print sherwani and pearl necklace.
Blue motif print
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor has the perfect festive look idea as he sported a red kurta set.
Red kurta set
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The Naamkarann actor looks dapper in a self work design kurta and sunglasses.
Self design kurta
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor has worn a leaves print kurta for a casual and comfy look.
Leaves print
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Gautam Vig has perfect outfit for weddings as he looks handsome in light pink sherwani.
Light pink sherwani
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Planning your wedding out? Gautam Singh Vig’s self work golden sherwani is the perfect outfit for you.
Golden work sherwani
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Bigg Boss 16 former captain is acing traditional looks with yellow button design outfit.
Yellow stylish kurta
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Gautam Singh Vig is winning hearts of many with his floral print kurta and half jacket set.
Floral print
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor is raising temperature with formal ethnic look in blue designer sherwani.
Formal look
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor looks simply stylish in white chikarkari work kurta pyjamas.
Chikankari work kurta set
