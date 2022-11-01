Heading 3
BB16: Gautam Singh Vig's stylish looks
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor looks stylish in a maroon jacket and hair tied in a bun
Hair bun look
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor looks cool as he sports a white shirt with checkered pants and a hat
With a pinch of drama
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
For the vogue winter look, Naamkarann actor wore a black T-shirt with multicolor jacket
Stylish winter looks
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant is ready to party as he sports a black T-shirt with checkered jacket and black sunglasses
Swag style
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor looks handsome in a crisp formal look with stylish waistcoat and trousers
Formal look
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Ishq Subhan Allah actor rocked the party look in black denim shirt and black trousers
Man in Black
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor aced the look with a black T-shirt and leather jacket with patchwork
The rugged biker look
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Gautam Singh Vig has opted for stylish yet comfortable look in a bright red sweatshirt and joggers
Enjoying the hills view
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
The actor looks stylish in Afghani look for festivities as he wrapped shawl over his designer sherwani
Traditional look
Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram
Cute guy image
Make an impression on your date with the stylish look of Gautam Singh Vig in blue denim shirt, white frames and a stylish watch
