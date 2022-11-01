Heading 3

BB16: Gautam Singh Vig's stylish looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 01, 2022

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor looks stylish in a maroon jacket and hair tied in a bun

Hair bun look

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor looks cool as he sports a white shirt with checkered pants and a hat

With a pinch of drama

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

For the vogue winter look, Naamkarann actor wore a black T-shirt with multicolor jacket

Stylish winter looks

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant is ready to party as he sports a black T-shirt with checkered jacket and black sunglasses

Swag style

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor looks handsome in a crisp formal look with stylish waistcoat and trousers

Formal look

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Ishq Subhan Allah actor rocked the party look in black denim shirt and black trousers

Man in Black

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor aced the look with a black T-shirt and leather jacket with patchwork

The rugged biker look

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Gautam Singh Vig has opted for stylish yet comfortable look in a bright red sweatshirt and joggers

Enjoying the hills view

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

The actor looks stylish in Afghani look for festivities as he wrapped shawl over his designer sherwani

Traditional look

Image source- Gautam Singh Vig instagram

Cute guy image

Make an impression on your date with the stylish look of Gautam Singh Vig in blue denim shirt, white frames and a stylish watch

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma

Click Here