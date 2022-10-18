Heading 3

BB16: MC Stan’s quirky looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 18, 2022

Image source- MC Stan instagram

MC Stan's braided and stylish hairstyle caught everyone’s attention

Circular braided hairstyle

Image source- MC Stan instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant surely knows how to stand out as he sports a bright pink jacket over black outfit

Bright pink jacket

Image source- MC Stan instagram

The ‘Basti ka hasti’ rapper rocked the event with bare chest and pink hair look

Bare chest look

Image source- MC Stan instagram

MC Stan shared a rare look in black ethnic outfit and left his fans stunned

Black kurta set

Image source- MC Stan instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant is rocking a cool and dapper look with pink strands and blue sweatshirts

Pink hair and sweatshirts

Image source- MC Stan instagram

The singer’s attitude is quite loved by his fans and they love how he flaunts his round sunnies and braided hair

Braided hair look

Image source- MC Stan instagram

The singer is catching eyeballs with his dual braids, blonde curls and an oversized jacket

Curls and glasses

Image source- MC Stan instagram

The Pune based star donned a bright orange and black combination with slip ons, making his style unique and trending

Bright orange outfit

Image source- MC Stan instagram

The singer has a knack for quirky outfits and expressions. His studded frames are truly stealing the show

Quirky

Image source- MC Stan instagram 

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks good in white sunglasses

Monochrome

