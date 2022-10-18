Heading 3
BB16: MC Stan’s quirky looks
MC Stan's braided and stylish hairstyle caught everyone’s attention
Circular braided hairstyle
Bigg Boss 16 contestant surely knows how to stand out as he sports a bright pink jacket over black outfit
Bright pink jacket
The ‘Basti ka hasti’ rapper rocked the event with bare chest and pink hair look
Bare chest look
MC Stan shared a rare look in black ethnic outfit and left his fans stunned
Black kurta set
Bigg Boss 16 contestant is rocking a cool and dapper look with pink strands and blue sweatshirts
Pink hair and sweatshirts
The singer’s attitude is quite loved by his fans and they love how he flaunts his round sunnies and braided hair
Braided hair look
The singer is catching eyeballs with his dual braids, blonde curls and an oversized jacket
Curls and glasses
The Pune based star donned a bright orange and black combination with slip ons, making his style unique and trending
Bright orange outfit
The singer has a knack for quirky outfits and expressions. His studded frames are truly stealing the show
Quirky
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks good in white sunglasses
Monochrome
