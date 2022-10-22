Heading 3
BB16: Priyanka Choudhary's ethnic fits
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Clad in this gorgeous blue ethnic wear, Priyanka looks nothing less than a princess as she strikes a pose in it
Defines elegance
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
We love how Priyanka aces her simple printed pink suit like a pro and exudes elegance
Pretty in Pink
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Serving gorgeous looks, watch Priyanka nails her silver lehenga with extreme grace
Beauty Personified
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka indeed manages to wow us with her heart-melting look and fabulous outfit choice
Retro look
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Her blue-tiful saree can easily make fans go gaga over her beauty and if you doubt us take a look at her slaying in it
Blue beauty
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
This pretty Nari can make many hearts skip a beat as she is decked up in an all-blue ethnic wear
Pretty lady
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
We are blown away by how Priyanka looks beautiful in this simple printed ethnic wear that screams fashion
Angelic
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Seen here is no error look and the actress looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a pretty pink lehenga
Blooming with grace
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Slaying like a diva and making jaw drops with her regal looks is what Priyanka can do effortlessly
Regal look
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Lastly, her million-dollar smile perfectly complements her pretty green outfit and the diva stuns as she poses in it
Beauty in green
