BB16: Priyanka Choudhary's ethnic fits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 22, 2022

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Clad in this gorgeous blue ethnic wear, Priyanka looks nothing less than a princess as she strikes a pose in it 

Defines elegance

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

We love how Priyanka aces her simple printed pink suit like a pro and exudes elegance 

Pretty in Pink

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Serving gorgeous looks, watch Priyanka nails her silver lehenga with extreme grace 

Beauty Personified 

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka indeed manages to wow us with her heart-melting look and fabulous outfit choice 

Retro look 

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Her blue-tiful saree can easily make fans go gaga over her beauty and if you doubt us take a look at her slaying in it

Blue beauty

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

This pretty Nari can make many hearts skip a beat as she is decked up in an all-blue ethnic wear 

Pretty lady

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

We are blown away by how Priyanka looks beautiful in this simple printed ethnic wear that screams fashion 

Angelic

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Seen here is no error look and the actress looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a pretty pink lehenga

Blooming with grace

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Slaying like a diva and making jaw drops with her regal looks is what Priyanka can do effortlessly 

Regal look

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Lastly, her million-dollar smile perfectly complements her pretty green outfit and the diva stuns as she poses in it

Beauty in green

