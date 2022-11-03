Heading 3

BB16: Shiv Thakare in ethnic outfits

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Clad in a fiery red chikankari Kurta, Shiv definitely knows how to impress the fashion police with his ethnic looks

In fabulous red

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

The Mard Maratha can make anyone sweep off their feet with his dashing looks and million-dollar smile

Festive Ready

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is nailing his traditional look here

Dashing

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv indeed has a strong fashion game and looks smart, when he flaunts his love for ethnic outfits

Dapper look

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

A white kurta and waistcoat can never go wrong if put on by someone with this fit physique

Gentleman

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

The charming star is here to melt your hearts, and we are too stunned by his yellow kurta and red dhoti look

Yellow love

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv pulled off his black kurta look with sheer elegance, and his dashing persona is enough to make many hearts melt

All black look

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Take cues from Shiv on how to rock a basic kurta like a pro and look cool in it

Cool stud

Image source: Ashish Sawant Instagram

Flaunting his style and amazing fashion sense, the actor looks suave in this black sherwani 

Dressed to impress

Image source: Niraj Sarda Instagram

Ready to rock

Acing his traditional look like a pro, Shiv left no stone unturned to impress us with his dashing looks

