BB16: Sreejita De in gorgeous sarees
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 20, 2022
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant opted for a stunning festive look with a designer multicolour blouse and bright saree.
Ravishing red saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Sreejita De looks graceful as she wore a lovely floral print saree with statement earrings.
Floral saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Uttaran fame tapped on the subtle look with a simple grey saree and bright red blouse.
Grey saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
The actress is seen having a great family time and she looks spectacular in a bandini print saree with a silver print jhumka.
Rajasthani print
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Organza sarees have taken over Indian fashion and Sreejita De has nailed the look with white saree and bright yellow halter blouse.
Organza saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Sreejita De can easily carry a simple look with grace as wore a beige saree.
Simple Beige saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
The Nazar actress has got the perfect festive look with the sequin work blouse and multicolour saree.
Multicolour saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Get the minimalistic wedding guest look like Sreejita as she sported a golden saree with traditional earrings and gajra.
Golden saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
The actress looks elegant and poised in a tribal print white saree with and a shimmery blouse with a collar.
Boho print saree
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Sreejita De looks dazzling in a black net saree as she poses by the beach.
Sizzling black saree
