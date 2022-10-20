Heading 3

BB16: Sreejita De in gorgeous sarees

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 20, 2022

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant opted for a stunning festive look with a designer multicolour blouse and bright saree.

Ravishing red saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita De looks graceful as she wore a lovely floral print saree with statement earrings.

Floral saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Uttaran fame tapped on the subtle look with a simple grey saree and bright red blouse.

Grey saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

The actress is seen having a great family time and she looks spectacular in a bandini print saree with a silver print jhumka.

Rajasthani print

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Organza sarees have taken over Indian fashion and Sreejita De has nailed the look with white saree and bright yellow halter blouse.

Organza saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita De can easily carry a simple look with grace as wore a beige saree.

Simple Beige saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

The Nazar actress has got the perfect festive look with the sequin work blouse and multicolour saree.

Multicolour saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Get the minimalistic wedding guest look like Sreejita as she sported a golden saree with traditional earrings and gajra.

Golden saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

The actress looks elegant and poised in a tribal print white saree with and a shimmery blouse with a collar.

Boho print saree

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita De looks dazzling in a black net saree as she poses by the beach.

Sizzling black saree

