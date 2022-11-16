BB16: Tina Datta is close to her family
Pramila Mandal
NOV 16, 2022
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta is very close to her mother Madhu Datta and the actress lovingly addresses her as ‘Madhu’
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
She shares a close bond with her father Tapan Kumar Datta and both are often creating reels and clicking pictures together
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina also has an elder brother Debraj Datta. She often uploads their pictures and praises him for handling her tantrums during their childhood days
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina and her mother are dishing out some major mother-daughter goals as they twin in beautiful pristine white sarees
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
A glimpse where Tina and her father prove to be the coolest father-daughter duo by hopping on the viral trends
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Another glimpse of the reel buddies! Tina twins with her dad in black outfits and grooves sportingly groove with him
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
What a cute glimpse, isn’t it? Tina enjoys her weekend with her favorite buddy
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Another glimpse of the mother-daughter capturing their special moments together
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Showering love on her papa, Tina, and her father enjoy their pizza time together
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
A perfect family portrait where Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta is all smiles as she poses along with her parents and pets
