BB16: Tina Datta's classy bossy looks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 21, 2022

Image source: Rahul Lokare Instagram

Make way for the diva as she is all set to swoon hearts with her bossy looks. Tina can definitely grab eyeballs by donning this beige blazer set

Boss woman

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

A classic touristy touch to the work outfit. Tina can easily win hearts with such experimental looks and can inspire many

Classic White

Image source: Bhupi Majethya Instagram

This lady looks confident and stylish in this purple-striped formal jumpsuit that is easy to wear and can make people stare 

Confident 

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Adding the much-needed charm to her bossy look, Tina aces her blue blazer outfit and serves major outfit ideas here

Poise and charm

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Hello pretty woman! The Uttaran actress looks fabulous in her stylish black bodycon dress and we can’t get enough of her breathtaking look

Beauty in black

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Another fantastic look served by this diva that can surely make everyone stop and admire her confidence and poise

Ready to rock

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Nailing her animal-printed blazer look, Tina definitely proves that she is a fashion icon who can make every outfit look extravagant

Classy and sassy

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Walking fuss-free and relaxed, Tina makes a strong case as she stuns in this striped blazer outfit

Trendsetter

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

A good outfit can let you slay confidently and Tina also does the same as she rocks her printed blazer set effortlessly

Dressed to impress

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

This Bigg Boss 16 contestant can definitely steal the show with her classy looks like such and we are taking notes!

Picture perfect 

