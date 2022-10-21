Heading 3
BB16: Tina Datta's classy bossy looks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 21, 2022
Image source: Rahul Lokare Instagram
Make way for the diva as she is all set to swoon hearts with her bossy looks. Tina can definitely grab eyeballs by donning this beige blazer set
Boss woman
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
A classic touristy touch to the work outfit. Tina can easily win hearts with such experimental looks and can inspire many
Classic White
Image source: Bhupi Majethya Instagram
This lady looks confident and stylish in this purple-striped formal jumpsuit that is easy to wear and can make people stare
Confident
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Adding the much-needed charm to her bossy look, Tina aces her blue blazer outfit and serves major outfit ideas here
Poise and charm
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Hello pretty woman! The Uttaran actress looks fabulous in her stylish black bodycon dress and we can’t get enough of her breathtaking look
Beauty in black
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Another fantastic look served by this diva that can surely make everyone stop and admire her confidence and poise
Ready to rock
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Nailing her animal-printed blazer look, Tina definitely proves that she is a fashion icon who can make every outfit look extravagant
Classy and sassy
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Walking fuss-free and relaxed, Tina makes a strong case as she stuns in this striped blazer outfit
Trendsetter
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
A good outfit can let you slay confidently and Tina also does the same as she rocks her printed blazer set effortlessly
Dressed to impress
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant can definitely steal the show with her classy looks like such and we are taking notes!
Picture perfect
