Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's classy looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 23, 2022
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta looks stylish in a deep neck shimmery crop top and flared pants.
Shimmery fusion look
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant opts for a festive look in a black saree with golden earrings.
Stylish black saree look
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Uttaran actress looks sizzing in golden embroidered saree with embellished blouse.
Golden girl
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Dayan actress sizzles in a green backless and shimmery short dress.
Backless halter neck dress
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta certainly owns the event with her stunning white bodycon dress with mosaic design.
Off-shoulder gown
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina has sported the perfect the boss lady look with the fiery red blazer and brown striped crop top.
Red hot blazer look
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta’s crop top and pants with a statement necklace is the perfect look for this Diwali party.
Green crop top and pants look
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Shani actress stole the limelight in this gorgeous white gown and flaunted her toned legs.
Designer slit gown
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looked stylish in a black off-shoulder co-ord set and golden neckpiece.
Black co-ords
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
The actress flaunted her curves as she grooved in a bodycon mini dress.
Embroidery work short dress
