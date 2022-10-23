Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's classy looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 23, 2022

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Tina Datta looks stylish in a deep neck shimmery crop top and flared pants.

Shimmery fusion look

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant opts for a festive look in a black saree with golden earrings.

Stylish black saree look

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Uttaran actress looks sizzing in golden embroidered saree with embellished blouse.

Golden girl

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Dayan actress sizzles in a green backless and shimmery short dress.

Backless halter neck dress

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta certainly owns the event with her stunning white bodycon dress with mosaic design.

Off-shoulder gown

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina has sported the perfect the boss lady look with the fiery red blazer and brown striped crop top.

Red hot blazer look

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta’s crop top and pants with a statement necklace is the perfect look for this Diwali party.

Green crop top and pants look

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Shani actress stole the limelight in this gorgeous white gown and flaunted her toned legs.

Designer slit gown

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta looked stylish in a black off-shoulder co-ord set and golden neckpiece.

Black co-ords 

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

The actress flaunted her curves as she grooved in a bodycon mini dress.

Embroidery work short dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films

Click Here