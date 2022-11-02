Heading 3
Beach babe Surbhi Jyoti
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 02, 2022
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The Qubool Hai actress looks fabulous in a gorgeous white crop top and orange shorts.
Enjoying the warm sun
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress looks comfortable and fashionable in a multicolored buttoned crop top and pink skirt.
Crochet top and shorts
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The Ishqbaaaz actress is seen twirling around in a blue flared maxi outfit with backless details.
Flared maxi at beach
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her toned physique in a blush pink bikini set as she enjoys a run by the beach.
Pink bikini
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Chillin’ by the beach
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The gorgeous girl enjoys a relaxing bath with the view of the ocean in the evening.
Enjoys a relaxed bath
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti has a great time at the beach and oozes oomph in a blue striped bikini with skirt style bottoms.
Blue striped bikini
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Naagin 3 fame looks sizzling in a stylish black bikini and mini skirt set.
Sassy in black
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress is creating beachwear trends with her dual shade and cut out monokinis.
Dual shade monokini
Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Ready to dive
The actress wore a full sleeve and fitted swimsuit to enjoy her dive.
queen Nia Sharma