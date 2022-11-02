Heading 3

Beach babe Surbhi Jyoti 

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 02, 2022

Image source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

The Qubool Hai actress looks fabulous in a gorgeous white crop top and orange shorts.

Enjoying the warm sun

The actress looks comfortable and fashionable in a multicolored buttoned crop top and pink skirt.

Crochet top and shorts

The Ishqbaaaz actress is seen twirling around in a blue flared maxi outfit with backless details.

Flared maxi at beach

Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her toned physique in a blush pink bikini set as she enjoys a run by the beach.

Pink bikini

Surbhi unwinds by the beach in a striped shirt style dress and a straw hat.

Chillin’ by the beach

The gorgeous girl enjoys a relaxing bath with the view of the ocean in the evening.

Enjoys a relaxed bath

Surbhi Jyoti has a great time at the beach and oozes oomph in a blue striped bikini with skirt style bottoms.

Blue striped bikini

Naagin 3 fame looks sizzling in a stylish black bikini and mini skirt set.

Sassy in black 

The actress is creating beachwear trends with her dual shade and cut out monokinis.

Dual shade monokini

Ready to dive

The actress wore a full sleeve and fitted swimsuit to enjoy her dive. 

