Bani and Gauahar who were seen together in a show named 'I Can Do That' seem to have bonded well. These two are seen sharing selfies on their social media accounts and often workout together. They had even gone for a holiday together to Europe
Bani J and Gauahar Khan
The two have always shown their fondness for each other. Even on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8', Sanaya had confessed to having taken tips from her bestie Drashti, who was the winner of the previous season
Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami
They both are good friends and address each other with nicknames as Karan Calls Rithvik 'Dhaniya', whereas Rithvik calls him 'Wahiyat'. They hosted many TV reality shows together
Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani
They are friends from the past fourteen years and share their secrets with each other. Nigaar once said that Gautam is the first person she met when she entered in the industry and from then they both are together and share a good bond
Gautam Rode and Nigaar Khan
They both give quite good friendship goals to everyone. They have never been on the same show despite that they share a good bond. They post many videos and photos with each other on social media which shows their connection
Sanjeeda Sheikh and Mouni Roy
They also always post many videos and photos on social media whenever they go for an outing. Despite the fact that they were competitors on certain reality shows they appreciate each other every time which shows their loyalty towards their friendship
Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra
They both are popular faces of Colors Channel. Shashank is known for his role as Jagya in Balika Vadhu and Vivian played a lead role in the serial Madhubala. They never worked together in any show but still share a great bond
Vivian Dsena and Shashank Vyas
Sneha is the beautiful face of Television industry and acted in a popular show named Veera and Kamya mostly acted in vamp roles in many serials. They have known each other for a long time, and their friendship became so strong after Kamya got evicted from the Bigg Boss
Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi
They both met on the sets of “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and were the leads of that show and from that time they were best friends. They both have a special space for each other
Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza
Even though Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani share a rough relationship on-screen, their off-screen bond is very strong. These two hang out together along with their spouses