sept 23, 2021
Best of Hina Khan's Beachy Holiday
Hina braces the sun rays in a white lace top teamed with a dramatic ruffled skirt
The star clearly loves to make a cool statement with her quirky hats. Here, she wore an abstract printed kaftan with layered necklaces
We love the deluge of colour in this printed blue jumpsuit! Needless to say, the diva looks absolutely stunning
The actress loves to don kaftans. Here again, she poses in a breezy red kaftan
Hina is shelling out major beach goals in this adorable polka-print bikini paired with a matching shrug
Well, here she goes for a crop top and frilled skirt laden with a splash of yellow and green hues
Hina’s enticing look will make you stop and stare! She looks sassy in this white swimsuit
Hands down! She looks fabulous in this purple co-ord set with a plunging neckline. The actress amped up her look with a black and white hat
The diva flaunts her svelte figure in this printed bikini styled with dainty baubles and a straw hat
Finally, the beach babe goes for a printed co-ord set featuring a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves
