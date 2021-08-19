AUGUST 19, 2021
Best moments of Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan
Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand won Indian Idol 12, which included lifting the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh
The singer humbly said, “ When I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving”
Pawandeep talked about his plans with the money he won and said he would do something to uplift Uttarakhand’s situation and also open a music school for kids
Interestingly, apart from his melodious singing, Pawandeep also grabbed attention for his proximity with Arunita which was just a rumour
The Indian Idol 12 winner’s most special moment of the day was when he and other contestants were standing together on the stage and hugged each other
Manish Malhotra has never dressed any reality show contestants before Indian Idol 12 contestants
The six finalists included Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. Each contestant has won hearts with their stupendous performances
Pawandeep had several amazing moments on the stage and singing together with Bollywood’s best voices is surely one of them
The contestants pay a tribute to the Indian soldiers on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Arunita and Sayli even offered laddoos to the bravehearts
It was an unbelievable moment for Pawandeep as he finally lifted the trophy and won the title!
