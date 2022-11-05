Heading 3

BFF Goals: Rithvik Dhanjani-Surbhi Jyoti

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti are seen dressed in ethnic and channeling their inner Dev Anand and Usha Kiran.

Retro romance 

Rithvik looks fashionable in black sherwani and Surbhi is gorgeous in floor length kurta set.

Ready for Diwali party

The duo is seen wearing yellow kurta set as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Twinning in ethnics

The duo is seen dressed fashionably as they made a mirror video of them posing in style.

Hanging out together

The actors are very active on social media and they often post hilarious videos of themselves.

Making fun videos

The two BFFs often go out for vacations whenever they are not shooting or take break from work.

Going for vacay

Rithvik and Surbhi’s favourite pass time is trying out variety of filters on social media apps.

Trying on filters

These besties are foodies and often hop out to try something new or binge eat at home

The foodie duo

These two bring out their goofy selves when they are together. Surbhi called Rithvik her Shrek for fun.

Being goofy together

Dancing vibes

It seems they need no other company in any party, when they are grooving together.

