TV celebrities
who are
BFFs

January 04, 2021

Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami have proved that two actresses can be best friends

From supporting each other to showering each other with praises, Drashti and Sanaya give endless friendship goals

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Mouni Roy are best buddies

Mouni is also good friends with Aamna Sharif

Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra's friendship is one of a kind

From supporting each other to going on trips, Asha and Ridhi's friendship will leave you green with envy

Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are great friends

They travel a lot and often post pictures from exotic places

Ravi Dubey is also good friends with these two handsome hunks

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna are among the most successful actresses of TV industry

The beautiful stars share an unbreakable bond

