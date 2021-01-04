TV celebrities January 04, 2021
who are
BFFs
Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami have proved that two actresses can be best friends
From supporting each other to showering each other with praises, Drashti and Sanaya give endless friendship goals
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Mouni Roy are best buddies
Mouni is also good friends with Aamna Sharif
Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra's friendship is one of a kind
From supporting each other to going on trips, Asha and Ridhi's friendship will leave you green with envy
Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are great friends
They travel a lot and often post pictures from exotic places
Ravi Dubey is also good friends with these two handsome hunks
Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna are among the most successful actresses of TV industry
The beautiful stars share an unbreakable bond
for more updates on TV celebrities, follow PINKVILLA