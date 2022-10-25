Heading 3
BFFs Rupali and Gaurav's fun glimpses
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 25, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupama-Anuj are being themselves and winning hearts with their camaraderie and style
Twinning
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Looks like it is gossip time for Rupali and Gaurav as they pose here with their mugs and look ready for a discussion
Chai pe charcha
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Decked up to rock on-screen, Gaurav and Rupali look elated as they hold hands and pose for a picture
Living the scene
Image source: Gaurav Khanna Instagram
Like every curious friend, Gaurav is unable to understand Rupali’s obsession with her phone
Curious pal
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
A video dedicated to all MaAn lovers! Rupali and Gaurav never fail to treat their fans with off-screen glimpses
MaAn Moment
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
For Rupali and Gaurav’s ardent fans, here is a glimpse of their off-screen time, where both are all smiles as they pose for a picture
Off-screen click
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali and Gaurav chilled together, relished ice-creams and gave BFF goals
Ice-cream partners
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Hopping on the trend, Rupali and Gaurav often rock on the gram and shoot fun reels
Reel buddies
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Watch Gaurav Khanna pull Rupali Ganguly’s hair as they struck a pose
That annoying pal
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali and Gaurav’s friendship makes them the most cool BFFs of the TV industry!
Best Friends Forever
