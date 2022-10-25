Heading 3

BFFs Rupali and Gaurav's fun glimpses

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 25, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupama-Anuj are being themselves and winning hearts with their camaraderie and style

Twinning

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Looks like it is gossip time for Rupali and Gaurav as they pose here with their mugs and look ready for a discussion

Chai pe charcha

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Decked up to rock on-screen, Gaurav and Rupali look elated as they hold hands and pose for a picture 

Living the scene

Image source: Gaurav Khanna Instagram

Like every curious friend, Gaurav is unable to understand Rupali’s obsession with her phone 

Curious pal

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

A video dedicated to all MaAn lovers! Rupali and Gaurav never fail to treat their fans with off-screen glimpses

MaAn Moment

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

For Rupali and Gaurav’s ardent fans, here is a glimpse of their off-screen time, where both are all smiles as they pose for a picture 

Off-screen click

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali and Gaurav chilled together, relished ice-creams and gave BFF goals

Ice-cream partners

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Hopping on the trend, Rupali and Gaurav often rock on the gram and shoot fun reels

Reel buddies

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Watch Gaurav Khanna pull Rupali Ganguly’s hair as they struck a pose

That annoying pal

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali and Gaurav’s friendship makes them the most cool BFFs of the TV industry!

Best Friends Forever

