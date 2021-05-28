May 28, 2021

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai facts

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai makers had initially offered Rashami Desai to play the character of Angoori

Reportedly, the series was supposed to have A-rated content

Sunny Leone has appeared in an episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Shilpa Shinde was suggested by Aasif Sheikh as he thought that she would be perfect to play the character of Angoori

Except for Shubhangi Atre, everyone from the lead cast of the series has worked in Bollywood

The actor playing Manmohan Tiwari’s mother on-screen is ten years younger than him in real-life

Apart from being a great actor, Saumya Tandon is a poetess

Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde in Chidiya Ghar before replacing her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Aasif Sheikh was an athlete when he was young and wanted to become a springboard diver

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s lead cast is reported to be paid over Rs. 50,000 to 70,000, for each episode

