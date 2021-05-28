May 28, 2021
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai facts
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai makers had initially offered Rashami Desai to play the character of Angoori
Reportedly, the series was supposed to have A-rated content
Sunny Leone has appeared in an episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Shilpa Shinde was suggested by Aasif Sheikh as he thought that she would be perfect to play the character of Angoori
Except for Shubhangi Atre, everyone from the lead cast of the series has worked in Bollywood
The actor playing Manmohan Tiwari’s mother on-screen is ten years younger than him in real-life
Apart from being a great actor, Saumya Tandon is a poetess
Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde in Chidiya Ghar before replacing her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Aasif Sheikh was an athlete when he was young and wanted to become a springboard diver
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s lead cast is reported to be paid over Rs. 50,000 to 70,000, for each episode
