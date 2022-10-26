Heading 3

Bhai Dooj: TV's famous siblings, cousins

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 26, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali and Vijay are winning hearts with their skills and are among the most talented siblings in the tinsel town

Rupali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly

Image source: Ayaan Zubair Instagram

Jannat and Ayaan leave no stone unturned to give major sibling goals on social media

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair

Image source: Krushna Abhishek Instagram

Krushna and Arti have a great understanding as the cousins share a close relationship

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh

Image source: Mishkat K Varma Instagram

One of the most good-looking sibling duos of the entertainment industry is Mishkat and Mihika

Mishkat K Varma and Mihika Varma

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Although not related by blood but connected by emotions, Nia and Siddharth’s bond is a perfect example of how a brother and sister’s relationship should be

Nia Sharma and Siddharth Malhotra

Image source: Shehbaz Badesha Instagram

The siblings who always support each other through thick and thin, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz share a strong relationship

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha

Image source: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

Ashnoor and Rohan often give a glimpse of their adorable bond on social media

Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra

Image source: Ridhi Dogra Instagram

Another talented sibling duo of the TV industry is Ridhi and Akshay, who are loved by fans

Ridhi Dogra and Akshay Dogra

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash also shares a close bond with her brother Pratik 

Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Wayangankar

Image source: Delnaaz Irani Instagram

Delnaaz and Bhakhtyar are one of the most popular siblings in the industry and fans love their fun bond

Delnaaz Irani and Bhakhtyar M Irani

