Bhai Dooj: TV's famous siblings, cousins
OCT 26, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali and Vijay are winning hearts with their skills and are among the most talented siblings in the tinsel town
Rupali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly
Image source: Ayaan Zubair Instagram
Jannat and Ayaan leave no stone unturned to give major sibling goals on social media
Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair
Image source: Krushna Abhishek Instagram
Krushna and Arti have a great understanding as the cousins share a close relationship
Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh
Image source: Mishkat K Varma Instagram
One of the most good-looking sibling duos of the entertainment industry is Mishkat and Mihika
Mishkat K Varma and Mihika Varma
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Although not related by blood but connected by emotions, Nia and Siddharth’s bond is a perfect example of how a brother and sister’s relationship should be
Nia Sharma and Siddharth Malhotra
Image source: Shehbaz Badesha Instagram
The siblings who always support each other through thick and thin, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz share a strong relationship
Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha
Image source: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor and Rohan often give a glimpse of their adorable bond on social media
Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra
Image source: Ridhi Dogra Instagram
Another talented sibling duo of the TV industry is Ridhi and Akshay, who are loved by fans
Ridhi Dogra and Akshay Dogra
Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash also shares a close bond with her brother Pratik
Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Wayangankar
Image source: Delnaaz Irani Instagram
Delnaaz and Bhakhtyar are one of the most popular siblings in the industry and fans love their fun bond
Delnaaz Irani and Bhakhtyar M Irani
