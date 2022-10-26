Heading 3
Bhaidooj looks inspiration from TV divas
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 26, 2022
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram
Make your Bhai Dooj look stand out by wearing a lemon yellow lehenga set with net dupatta.
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Want a shimmery look this Bhai Dooj, then try this gorgeous shimmery lavender lehenga worn by Rubina
Rubina Dilaik
Image source-Nia Sharma instagram
If you like to wear bright colors, then Nia Sharma’s bright lehenga with gota work is the perfect choice.
Nia Sharma
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Get a simple yet elegant look for this festive season with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Shivangi Joshi.
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram
If you are fan of sharara, then Jannat Zubair’s beautiful pink gota work sharara is a must have for this Bhaidooj.
Jannat Zubair
Image source-Rishabh Kumar Photography
Get a golden glow this festive season with a full length dress and dupatta to celebrate this day with siblings.
Nikki Tamboli
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
For those who wish to keep it subtle, the floral print and lacy designs are the perfect look for the festival.
Shraddha Arya
Image source-Kunal Verma Photography
One can never go wrong with a well draped saree, you can try Tejasswi Prakash’s floral saree look this year.
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin's multicolor and embroidered lehenga set is the perfect go-to attire for those who love lehengas.
Jasmin Bhasin dreamy look
Image source- Bhupi Majethya
You can also opt for a simple yet chic floral print short kurti and frilled pants set, and pair it with a statement necklace like Tina Datta.
Tina Datta
