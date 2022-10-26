Heading 3

Bhaidooj looks inspiration from TV divas

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 26, 2022

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Make your Bhai Dooj look stand out by wearing a lemon yellow lehenga set with net dupatta.

Shehnaaz Gill

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Want a shimmery look this Bhai Dooj, then try this gorgeous shimmery lavender lehenga worn by Rubina

Rubina Dilaik

Image source-Nia Sharma instagram

If you like to wear bright colors, then Nia Sharma’s bright lehenga with gota work is the perfect choice.

Nia Sharma

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Get a simple yet elegant look for this festive season with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi Joshi

Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram

If you are fan of sharara, then Jannat Zubair’s beautiful pink gota work sharara is a must have for this Bhaidooj.

Jannat Zubair

Image source-Rishabh Kumar Photography

Get a golden glow this festive season with a full length dress and dupatta to celebrate this day with siblings.

Nikki Tamboli

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

For those who wish to keep it subtle, the floral print and lacy designs are the perfect look for the festival.

Shraddha Arya

Image source-Kunal Verma Photography

One can never go wrong with a well draped saree, you can try Tejasswi Prakash’s floral saree look this year.

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin's multicolor and embroidered lehenga set is the perfect go-to attire for those who love lehengas.

Jasmin Bhasin dreamy look

Image source- Bhupi Majethya

You can also opt for a simple yet chic floral print short kurti and frilled pants set, and pair it with a statement necklace like Tina Datta.

Tina Datta

