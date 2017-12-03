The duo first met on the sets of Comedy Circus
While she was the contestant, he was a scriptwriter
It wasn't love at first, but they felt an instant connection
The duo became good friends and started spending time together which helped them to know each other
It took Haarsh a year to realise that she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life With
As revealed by him, it was her caring and understanding nature that attracted him to her
Bharti who believed she had no chance of finding love changed her thinking after he expressed his feelings
The duo soon got engaged and confirmed it in June, 2017
Soon after that, Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017
