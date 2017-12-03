love story

Bharti Singh & hubby Haarsh's 

november 24, 2020

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry

The duo first met on the sets of Comedy Circus

While she was the contestant, he was a scriptwriter

It wasn't love at first, but they felt an instant connection

The duo became good friends and started spending time together which helped them to know each other

It took Haarsh a year to realise that she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life With

As revealed by him, it was her caring and understanding nature that attracted him to her

Bharti who believed she had no chance of finding love changed her thinking after he expressed his feelings

The duo soon got engaged and confirmed it in June, 2017

Soon after that, Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017

