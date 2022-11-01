Heading 3
Bharti Singh in stunning black outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 01, 2022
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti looks extremely gorgeous in this blingy black dress and can swoon many hearts with her million-dollar smile
Classy & Sassy
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Nailing fashionable outfits is just what Bharti can do effortlessly, and looks absolutely amazing in this black ruffle dress
Chic Style
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Looking at her happily twirl in this black ethnic wear is just a pretty sight to behold!
Stunner
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti is a diva and serves a fabulous look as she dons this shimmery body-hugging blingy black dress
Bring on the bling
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
When it comes to living every moment, no one can beat Bharti! We love how perfect she looks here in this short black dress
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Rocking this all-black look, Bharti always manages to win hearts by donning such fantastic attires
Basic yet stylish
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
A black outfit is perfect for any outing, and Bharti too proves it as she donned it on her vacation
Creating memories
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Decked up in this polka-printed outfit, the comedienne looks all set to groove on some retro beats
Retro look
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
When in doubt go for a black gown! Bharti stuns here in this black dress and exudes charm as she poses in it
Picture Perfect
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Beautiful
Bharti proved her endless love for black outfits just the way have infinite love for her
