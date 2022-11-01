Heading 3

Bharti Singh in stunning black outfits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 01, 2022

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti looks extremely gorgeous in this blingy black dress and can swoon many hearts with her million-dollar smile

Classy & Sassy

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Nailing fashionable outfits is just what Bharti can do effortlessly, and looks absolutely amazing in this black ruffle dress

Chic Style

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Looking at her happily twirl in this black ethnic wear is just a pretty sight to behold!

Stunner

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti is a diva and serves a fabulous look as she dons this shimmery body-hugging blingy black dress

Bring on the bling 

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

When it comes to living every moment, no one can beat Bharti! We love how perfect she looks here in this short black dress

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Rocking this all-black look, Bharti always manages to win hearts by donning such fantastic attires

Basic yet stylish

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

A black outfit is perfect for any outing, and Bharti too proves it as she donned it on her vacation

Creating memories

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Decked up in this polka-printed outfit, the comedienne looks all set to groove on some retro beats

Retro look

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

When in doubt go for a black gown! Bharti stuns here in this black dress and exudes charm as she poses in it

Picture Perfect

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Beautiful

Bharti proved her endless love for black outfits just the way have infinite love for her 

