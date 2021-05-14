Bhasin made headlines

BB 14: When Jasmin

May 14, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin’s glamourous entry made many fall in love with her

jasmin had a massive fight with nikki tamboli on the very first night!

the actor also has a very strong-headed and hyper personality

jasmin bhasin had a huge fight with rahul vaidya where she threw water on the singer!

Salman Khan called her as Rubina Dilaik’s “katputli”

jasmin's alleged boyfriend, Aly goni even entered the Bigg Boss house to support her!

her friendship with Rubina Daliak faced many issues

the celebrity even confessed her love for Aly Goni

jasmin's parents were not okay with her decision of being in a relationship with aly goni

she even physically hurt rakhi sawant and was schooled by Salman Khan for not apologising for her actions!

For more updates on Jasmin Bhasin, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here