Jasmin Bhasin’s glamourous entry made many fall in love with her
jasmin had a massive fight with nikki tamboli on the very first night!
the actor also has a very strong-headed and hyper personality
jasmin bhasin had a huge fight with rahul vaidya where she threw water on the singer!
Salman Khan called her as Rubina Dilaik’s “katputli”
jasmin's alleged boyfriend, Aly goni even entered the Bigg Boss house to support her!
her friendship with Rubina Daliak faced many issues
the celebrity even confessed her love for Aly Goni
jasmin's parents were not okay with her decision of being in a relationship with aly goni
she even physically hurt rakhi sawant and was schooled by Salman Khan for not apologising for her actions!
