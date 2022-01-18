Television
Jan 18, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 finalists
Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik has been a strong competitor throughout the season, beginning with Bigg Boss OTT and he has cemented his position in the finals by earning the Ticket to Finale
Image : Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Karan Kundrra
Karan was dubbed ‘The Mastermind’ as he entered the show and his connection with Tejasswi Prakash drew a lot of attention, but it diverted focus away from his own game
Image : Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
The television actress has amassed a massive fan following during the show. Though she lost to Pratik in the Ticket to Finale round, she is striving for the finale
Image : Prashant Samtani Instagram
Shamity Shetty
Shamita began with Bigg Boss OTT and is still going strong in Bigg Boss 15 with her game, having acquired a large following after the show
Image : Shamita Shetty Instagram
Nishant Bhat
Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT and has received a lot of support from his peers in the industry as he approaches the finale
Image : Nishant Bhat Instagram
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a wild card with her husband, this time, and she is perfectly adding an entertainment dose as she strives for the finals
Image : Rakhi Sawant Instagram
Rashami Desai
Rashami appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and finished as the third runner-up. She has now entered as a wild card and is giving a tough fight to reach the finals
Image : Rashami Desai Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena has been a part of the show since season 13 and she entered this Season 13 as a wild card
Image : Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
She recently made headlines for excelling at a task as she aims for the finale
Image : Surya Chaturvedi Instagram
