Bigg Boss 15 finalists

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik has been a strong competitor throughout the season, beginning with Bigg Boss OTT and he has cemented his position in the finals by earning the Ticket to Finale

Image : Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Karan Kundrra

Karan was dubbed ‘The Mastermind’ as he entered the show and his connection with Tejasswi Prakash drew a lot of attention, but it diverted focus away from his own game

Image : Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

The television actress has amassed a massive fan following during the show. Though she lost to Pratik in the Ticket to Finale round, she is striving for the finale

Image : Prashant Samtani Instagram

Shamity Shetty

Shamita began with Bigg Boss OTT and is still going strong in Bigg Boss 15 with her game, having acquired a large following after the show

Image : Shamita Shetty Instagram

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT and has received a lot of support from his peers in the industry as he approaches the finale

Image : Nishant Bhat Instagram

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a wild card with her husband, this time, and she is perfectly adding an entertainment dose as she strives for the finals

Image : Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Rashami Desai

Rashami appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and finished as the third runner-up. She has now entered as a wild card and is giving a tough fight to reach the finals

Image : Rashami Desai Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena has been a part of the show since season 13 and she entered this Season 13 as a wild card

Image : Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

She recently made headlines for excelling at a task as she aims for the finale

Image : Surya Chaturvedi Instagram

