Akshat Sundrani

Feb 1, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 season highlights

Umar Riaz’s eviction

Umar Riaz was forced to leave the show after a huge brawl with fellow contender Pratik Sehajpal

Image: Umar Riaz Instagram

Viewers thought his elimination from the show was unfair because he was not the first contestant to get physical on the show. His eviction sparked outrage on the internet

Image: Umar Riaz Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were the season's most popular and adorable couple. Fans referred to them as Tejran in the show

Image: Prashant Samtani

Tejran love story

During the show, they both fell in love and even though there were misunderstandings, they stood by each other

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra was Pratik's senior on a show a few years ago, and the latter looked up to him as a mentor

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Karan & Pratik’s rivalry

However, after they entered the Bigg Boss house, their bond was ruined when they got into a verbal and physical brawl

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Throughout the season, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi were at odds. Shamita thought she was rude, while Tejasswi disliked Shamita's closeness to her beau, Karan Kundrra

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Tejasswi & Shamita’s rivalry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were great friends during Bigg Boss Season 13

Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rashami Desai

Their relationship, however, struck a low point when they entered the BB house this season, as they ended up in a verbal brawl during a task

mage: Rashami Desai Instagram

