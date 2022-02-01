Television
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 1, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 season highlights
Umar Riaz’s eviction
Umar Riaz was forced to leave the show after a huge brawl with fellow contender Pratik Sehajpal
Image: Umar Riaz Instagram
Viewers thought his elimination from the show was unfair because he was not the first contestant to get physical on the show. His eviction sparked outrage on the internet
Image: Umar Riaz Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were the season's most popular and adorable couple. Fans referred to them as Tejran in the show
Image: Prashant Samtani
Tejran love story
During the show, they both fell in love and even though there were misunderstandings, they stood by each other
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra was Pratik's senior on a show a few years ago, and the latter looked up to him as a mentor
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Karan & Pratik’s rivalry
However, after they entered the Bigg Boss house, their bond was ruined when they got into a verbal and physical brawl
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Throughout the season, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi were at odds. Shamita thought she was rude, while Tejasswi disliked Shamita's closeness to her beau, Karan Kundrra
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Tejasswi & Shamita’s rivalry
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were great friends during Bigg Boss Season 13
Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rashami Desai
Their relationship, however, struck a low point when they entered the BB house this season, as they ended up in a verbal brawl during a task
mage: Rashami Desai Instagram
