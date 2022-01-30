Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 30, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Top 6 contestants
Heading 3
Pratik Sehajpal
Strong-willed, honest, opinionated and dedicated- Pratik Sehajpal has been one of the most favourite contestants
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Despite being short-tempered, he has never indulged in physical violence
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Being one of the many wild cards, her sensible and mature take on things has won many hearts
Image: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashmi desai
Despite being short-tempered, he has never indulged in physical violence
Image: Rashami Desai Instagram
Nishant has been a very dignified player and has maintained good relationships with everyone in the house
Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram
Nishant Bhat
He has always been able to take a stand for things that he feels are right
Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram
Punjabi munda, Karan has had a rollercoaster journey inside the BB house
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundra
His friendship with Umar and his relationship with Tejasswi has been the talk of the town
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Boss lady Shamita has been her most honest and authentic self on the show
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty
The actress always takes a stand for her friends and what she believes is right
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Tejasswi is another strong contestant and has been very vocal about her point of views
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
The actress has been known for being a protective girlfriend to Karan Kundrra
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sophie Choudry’s chic beach fashion