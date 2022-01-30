Entertainment

Rishika Shah

Jan 30, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 Top 6 contestants

Pratik Sehajpal

 Strong-willed, honest, opinionated and dedicated- Pratik Sehajpal has been one of the most favourite contestants

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Despite being short-tempered, he has never indulged in physical violence

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Being one of the many wild cards, her sensible and mature take on things has won many hearts

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashmi desai

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Nishant has been a very dignified player and has maintained good relationships with everyone in the house

Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram 

Nishant Bhat 

He has always been able to take a stand for things that he feels are right

Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram 

 Punjabi munda, Karan has had a rollercoaster journey inside the BB house

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundra

His friendship with Umar and his relationship with Tejasswi has been the talk of the town

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

 Boss lady Shamita has been her most honest and authentic self on the show

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita Shetty

The actress always takes a stand for her friends and what she believes is right

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

 Tejasswi is another strong contestant and has been very vocal about her point of views

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

The actress has been known for being a protective girlfriend to Karan Kundrra

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

