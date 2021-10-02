Pratik Sehajpal amassed a large fanbase on Bigg Boss OTT and became the first confirmed candidate after leaving Bigg Boss OTT to compete in Bigg Boss 15
Donal Bisht, a television actress, will be a part of Bigg Boss 15. During the launch event, the actress was confirmed as a contestant
Donal Bisht
Umar Riaz
Umar Riaz, the brother of Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz, is ready to enter the Bigg Boss house. He already has a large fanbase, thanks to his brother's enormous fan following throughout his season
Nishant Bhat, the first runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT, will also appear in the reality programme. The fans have been very supportive of Nishant's progress. He is under quarantine with Pratik Sehajpal and he will enter the main house on October 2
Nishant Bhat
Shamita Shetty, the second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. She wowed everyone during the OTT instalment
Shamita Shetty
Karan Kundrra, a television actor, has previously served as a judge and host on reality series such as Roadies and Love School. He is now gearing up to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant
Karan Kundrra
Simba Nagpal
can presently be seen in Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Rubina Dilaik. He is now ready to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house
Tejasswi Prakash gained prominence as Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini. Last year, she built a large fanbase in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and wowed fans with her daring personality. The actress is all set to ace in the Bigg Boss 15 house
Tejasswi Prakash
Renowned Singer Akasa singh is slated to appear on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. She is well-known for songs like Shola, Naagin and Kheech Meri Photo
Akasa Singh
