Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s smart looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 31, 2022
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Udaariyaan actor opted for a casual look with white shirt, trousers and a black tie
Classic white shirt
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Revive your college days look with a checkered shirt and denims as you roam on a bike.
Checkered biker look
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Make your party look stand out with a tribal print shirt and distressed denims.
Tribal print shirt
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Bring back the magic of 80’s era with a white polka dot shirt and bright red denim jacket.
Retro star
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Turn your vacay mode on with the casual yellow shirt with floral print and dark blue denims.
Acing beachy look
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The actor aced the rugged look with patch work shirt and blue denims.
Rugged look
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks dapper in a crisp black and floral print half sleeves shirt.
Date night look
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The actor looks suave in plain black shirt and black trousers as he flaunts his toned body.
Hunk in black
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The Udaariyaan actor looks stylish yet comfy in a blue denim shirt and white T-shirt as he lay on a sofa.
Can’t go wrong with denims
Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Dual shade style
Ankit Gupta sported a dual shades of blue collared shirt as he parties with his friends.
