Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s smart looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 31, 2022

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Udaariyaan actor opted for a casual look with white shirt, trousers and a black tie

Classic white shirt

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Revive your college days look with a checkered shirt and denims as you roam on a bike.

Checkered biker look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Make your party look stand out with a tribal print shirt and distressed denims.

Tribal print shirt

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Bring back the magic of 80’s era with a white polka dot shirt and bright red denim jacket.

Retro star

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Turn your vacay mode on with the casual yellow shirt with floral print and dark blue denims.

Acing beachy look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor aced the rugged look with patch work shirt and blue denims.

Rugged look 

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks dapper in a crisp black and floral print half sleeves shirt.

Date night look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor looks suave in plain black shirt and black trousers as he flaunts his toned body.

Hunk in black

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The Udaariyaan actor looks stylish yet comfy in a blue denim shirt and white T-shirt as he lay on a sofa.

Can’t go wrong with denims

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Dual shade style

Ankit Gupta sported a dual shades of blue collared shirt as he parties with his friends.

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma

Click Here