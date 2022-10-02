Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Confirmed contestants list

Icchha aka Tina Datta, who won people’s hearts in Uttaran, will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 this year

         Tina Datta

Nimrit is known for her role in daily soap Chhoti Sarrdaarni

   Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

World’s Smallest Singer, Abdu Rozik is one of the contestants

      Abdu Rozik

Udaariyaan’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also made a 'dhamekedaar' entry on Salman Khan’s reality show this season

  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 

Priyanka’s Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta has joined her on the show

        Ankit Gupta

Joining the long list of actors in the popular show is rapper MC Stan

     MC Stan   

Next is actress and politician Archana Gautam

    Archana Gautam

Gautam Singh Vig from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is also participating in Bigg Boss 16

  Gautam Singh Vig

Shalin Bhanot, who has entertained the audience with his villainous roles, will be seen showcasing his real personality in Bigg Boss 16

        Shalin Bhanot

Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is another promising contestant this season

         Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, Shiv Thakare has come to test his luck with the Salman Khan-led reality show

        Shiv Thakare

Sumbul, who was seen in the daily soap Imlie, impressed Salman Khan with her mimicry skills

     Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Miss India Runner-up 2020, Manya Singh wants to prove her mettle through Bigg Boss 16

       Manya Singh

Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori will add an element of fun and variety to the show

       Gori Nagori

Uttaran’s Sreejita De will also join Tina Datta in the Bigg Boss 16 house

       Sreejita De

The last contestant on Salman’s much-anticipated reality show is filmmaker Sajid Khan

        Sajid Khan

