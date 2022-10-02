Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16: Confirmed contestants list
Priyakshi Sharma
TELEVISION
OCT 02, 2022
Image: Colors
Icchha aka Tina Datta, who won people’s hearts in Uttaran, will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 this year
Tina Datta
Image: Colors
Nimrit is known for her role in daily soap Chhoti Sarrdaarni
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Image: Colors
World’s Smallest Singer, Abdu Rozik is one of the contestants
Abdu Rozik
Image: Colors
Udaariyaan’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also made a 'dhamekedaar' entry on Salman Khan’s reality show this season
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Image: Colors
Priyanka’s Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta has joined her on the show
Ankit Gupta
Image: Colors
Joining the long list of actors in the popular show is rapper MC Stan
MC Stan
Image: Colors
Next is actress and politician Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam
Image: Colors
Gautam Singh Vig from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is also participating in Bigg Boss 16
Gautam Singh Vig
Image: Colors
Shalin Bhanot, who has entertained the audience with his villainous roles, will be seen showcasing his real personality in Bigg Boss 16
Shalin Bhanot
Image: Colors
Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is another promising contestant this season
Soundarya Sharma
Image: Colors
Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, Shiv Thakare has come to test his luck with the Salman Khan-led reality show
Shiv Thakare
Image: Colors
Sumbul, who was seen in the daily soap Imlie, impressed Salman Khan with her mimicry skills
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Image: Colors
Miss India Runner-up 2020, Manya Singh wants to prove her mettle through Bigg Boss 16
Manya Singh
Image: Colors
Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori will add an element of fun and variety to the show
Gori Nagori
Image: Colors
Uttaran’s Sreejita De will also join Tina Datta in the Bigg Boss 16 house
Sreejita De
Image: Colors
The last contestant on Salman’s much-anticipated reality show is filmmaker Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
Shine in Yellow