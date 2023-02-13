Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale highlights
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 13, 2023
Source: Colors
It was truly an emotional moment when the whole mandali comprising Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare came together
The Mandali reunited
Source: Pinkvilla
The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik, received lots of love as he entered the finale event waving from sunroof of car
Abdu Rozik’s grand entry
Source: Colors
The stellar jodi of Chote Miyan and Bade Miyaan gave a fantastic performance and wowed their fans
Chote Miyan and Bade Miyaan
Source: Colors
Finalists Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare left their fans stunned with their dance performance
Powerpacked performance
Source: Colors
The adorable duo of BB16 Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gave a romantic performance on the finale
Sweet love of Priyankit
Source: Colors
Archana Gautam was one of the finalists and gave a tough competition to everyone
Archana Gautam’s rocking performance
Source: Colors
MC Stan was truly a deserving winner of the season
MC Stan lifts trophy
Source: Colors
Shiv Thakare was overjoyed to see his friend MC Stan become the winner
Shiv Thakare expresses joy
Source: Colors
Shalin Bhanot got an amazing offer by Ekta Kapoor for playing lead in her upcoming show Beqaboo
Ekta Kapoor offers show to Shalin
Source: Colors
Archana Gautam got teary-eyed seeing the massive amount of love she received from the fans
Archana Gautam gets emotional
