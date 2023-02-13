Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale highlights

TELEVISION

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 13, 2023

Source: Colors

It was truly an emotional moment when the whole mandali comprising Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare came together

The Mandali reunited

Source: Pinkvilla

The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik, received lots of love as he entered the finale event waving from sunroof of car

Abdu Rozik’s grand entry

Shweta to Rubina: Celebs in pantsuit

Jannat Zubair is a stunner in kurtas

Source: Colors

The stellar jodi of Chote Miyan and Bade Miyaan gave a fantastic performance and wowed their fans

Chote Miyan and Bade Miyaan

Source: Colors

Finalists Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare left their fans stunned with their dance performance

Powerpacked performance

Source: Colors

The adorable duo of BB16 Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gave a romantic performance on the finale

Sweet love of Priyankit

Source: Colors

Archana Gautam was one of the finalists and gave a tough competition to everyone

Archana Gautam’s rocking performance

Source: Colors

MC Stan was truly a deserving winner of the season

MC Stan lifts trophy

Source: Colors

Shiv Thakare was overjoyed to see his friend MC Stan become the winner

Shiv Thakare expresses joy

Source: Colors

Shalin Bhanot got an amazing offer by Ekta Kapoor for playing lead in her upcoming show Beqaboo

Ekta Kapoor offers show to Shalin

Source: Colors

Archana Gautam got teary-eyed seeing the massive amount of love she received from the fans 

Archana Gautam gets emotional

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here