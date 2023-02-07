Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan’s famous dialogues
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 07, 2023
Source- MC Stan Instagram
MC Stan had a major face off with Tina Datta during which he warned her to not talk bad about him
"Jewellery pe mat ja, ismein tera ghar jayenge."
Source- MC Stan Instagram
Popular rapper MC Stan lost his temper on Priyanka Choudhary and called her Shembdi
‘Shembdi’!
Source- MC Stan Instagram
During an argument with Archana Gautam, MC Stan was seen commenting on her and called her Shinchan
Shinchan jaise mooh hai iska...
Source- MC Stan Instagram
In another banter with Archana Gautam, as she commented on his looks, he also struck back with this comment
Teri shakal dekhi hai kya... Activa jaisi shakal
Source- MC Stan Instagram
In a heated argument with Archana Gautam, MC Stan took a jab at her and called her a tomboy
Tu ladki nahi hai … Tomboy hai Tomboy!
Source- MC Stan Instagram
MC Stan was seen getting angry at Priyanka Choudhary for taking the light when the contestants were punished by Bigg Boss
‘Chal Chal mat bol meri girlfriend hai’
Source- MC Stan Instagram
During an elimination episode, MC Stan said this to Priyanka Choudhary which had gone viral
‘Mai Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta’
Source- MC Stan Instagram
MC Stan was seen calling out Archana Gautam in an episode for creating issues in tasks for no reason and creating ruckus in house
Raade dalti hai
Source- MC Stan Instagram
During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan was seen commenting on Priyanka Choudhary for playing mind games to save herself
Shaani ladki hai
