Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan’s famous dialogues

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 07, 2023

Source- MC Stan Instagram

MC Stan had a major face off with Tina Datta during which he warned her to not talk bad about him

"Jewellery pe mat ja, ismein tera ghar jayenge."

Source- MC Stan Instagram

Popular rapper MC Stan lost his temper on Priyanka Choudhary and called her Shembdi

‘Shembdi’!

Source- MC Stan Instagram

During an argument with Archana Gautam, MC Stan was seen commenting on her and called her Shinchan

Shinchan jaise mooh hai iska...

Source- MC Stan Instagram

In another banter with Archana Gautam, as she commented on his looks, he also struck back with this comment

Teri shakal dekhi hai kya... Activa jaisi shakal

Source- MC Stan Instagram

In a heated argument with Archana Gautam, MC Stan took a jab at her and called her a tomboy

Tu ladki nahi hai … Tomboy hai Tomboy!

Source- MC Stan Instagram

MC Stan was seen getting angry at Priyanka Choudhary for taking the light when the contestants were punished by Bigg Boss

‘Chal Chal mat bol meri girlfriend hai’

Source- MC Stan Instagram

During an elimination episode, MC Stan said this to Priyanka Choudhary which had gone viral

‘Mai Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta’

Source- MC Stan Instagram

MC Stan was seen calling out Archana Gautam in an episode for creating issues in tasks for no reason and creating ruckus in house

Raade dalti hai

Source- MC Stan Instagram

During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan was seen commenting on Priyanka Choudhary for playing mind games to save herself

Shaani ladki hai

