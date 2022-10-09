Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Ankit's bond
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 9, 2022
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta play the leads in the popular daily soap Udaariyan. They look fabulous in burgundy ethnic outfits as they dance together
Ethnic look
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are good friends off-screen and do the rehearsals for the show together
Rehearsing together
Apart from work also, they love to spend time together. Here they are seen laughing as she lay her head on his lap
Chilling
The two actors are fun loving and free-spirited and their chemistry is unmissable
Killer chemistry
Priyanka sported a bright blue co-ord set and Ankit looks dapper in black and beige outfit with an overcoat
Sassy stars
The duo is seen enjoying themselves as they celebrated Holi together. They both sported white outfits and applied colour to each other
Holi celebration
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen recreating mushy Bollywood scenes in the fields
Love is in the air
They like to make videos together and here are seen lip syncing to the popular dialogue from the movie Pushpa
Lip syncing
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are fabulous dancers and whenever they get time between shoots, they are seen shaking a leg together
Dancing in vanity
Twinning in white
Udaariyaan lead couple looks spectacular as they twin in western outfits. Priyanka looks chic in white short dress and Ankit wore an all-white suit
Shine in Yellow