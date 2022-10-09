Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Ankit's bond

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 9, 2022

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta play the leads in the popular daily soap Udaariyan. They look fabulous in burgundy ethnic outfits as they dance together

Ethnic look

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are good friends off-screen and do the rehearsals for the show together

Rehearsing together

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Apart from work also, they love to spend time together. Here they are seen laughing as she lay her head on his lap

Chilling

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The two actors are fun loving and free-spirited and their chemistry is unmissable

Killer chemistry

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka sported a bright blue co-ord set and Ankit looks dapper in black and beige outfit with an overcoat

Sassy stars

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The duo is seen enjoying themselves as they celebrated Holi together. They both sported white outfits and applied colour to each other

Holi celebration

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen recreating mushy Bollywood scenes in the fields

Love is in the air 

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

They like to make videos together and here are seen lip syncing to the popular dialogue from the movie Pushpa

Lip syncing

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are fabulous dancers and whenever they get time between shoots, they are seen shaking a leg together

Dancing in vanity

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Twinning in white

Udaariyaan lead couple looks spectacular as they twin in western outfits. Priyanka looks chic in white short dress and Ankit wore an all-white suit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here