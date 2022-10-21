Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s mod looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 21, 2022
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in a shirt style top with denim bustier and golden hoops.
Stylish Denim top
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Imlie star looks chilled out as she enjoys greenery in comfortable top and trousers.
Casual look
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul is seen having fun as she dances in a crop top and high waist denims.
Crop top and denims
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Imlie star looks gorgeous in a black crop and a denims as she runs around in fields.
Enjoying in the fields
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer looks poised in a gorgeous black collared dress with lacy sleeves.
Formal dress
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul is acing the multicolour outfit trend with his fitted dress and crop jacket.
Multicolour outfit
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer looks comfy and chic in a light pink sweatshirt and distressed denims.
Casual yet chic in sweatshirt
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks beautiful in an off-shoulder white short dress.
Off-shoulder outfit
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer looks fashionable in a checkered romper with a white top.
Boss Lady in rompers
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The actress looks marvellous in a printed short dress as she went out for a trip with family.
Printed satin dress
