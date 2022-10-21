Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s mod looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 21, 2022

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in a shirt style top with denim bustier and golden hoops.

Stylish Denim top

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Imlie star looks chilled out as she enjoys greenery in comfortable top and trousers.

Casual look

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul is seen having fun as she dances in a crop top and high waist denims.

Crop top and denims

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Imlie star looks gorgeous in a black crop and a denims as she runs around in fields.

Enjoying in the fields

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer looks poised in a gorgeous black collared dress with lacy sleeves.

Formal dress

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul is acing the multicolour outfit trend with his fitted dress and crop jacket.

Multicolour outfit

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer looks comfy and chic in a light pink sweatshirt and distressed denims.

Casual yet chic in sweatshirt

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks beautiful in an off-shoulder white short dress.

Off-shoulder outfit

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer looks fashionable in a checkered romper with a white top.

Boss Lady in rompers

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The actress looks marvellous in a printed short dress as she went out for a trip with family.

Printed satin dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films

Click Here