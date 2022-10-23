Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh’s ethnic looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 23, 2022

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Miss Universe runner up Manya Singh donned the perfect party look with pink off-shoulder design lehenga.

Pink lehenga with statement necklace

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Manya Singh looked gorgeous as she styled shimmery multicolour saree with neon bangles.

Shimmery multi color saree

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

The model looks simple yet elegant in white anakali suit with floral patch design.

White Anarkali

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant aced the ethnic look with full golden embroidery work lehenga and beautiful gajra in hair.

Pink gota work lehenga

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Manya looked ravishing as she wore a bright red floral design lehenga and beautiful maang tikka.

Red lehenga

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

The actress donned a subtle yet stylish look for an event with pastel shades.

Floral saree

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Manya Singh flaunted her petite figure as she wore a mirror work design choli and flared skirt.

Yellow mirror work lehenga 

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

The model looked charming in a light pink floral design lehenga and net dupatta.

Light pink embroidery lehenga

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

The model looked like a dream in a beige Anarkali with gota work on it.

Beige Anarkali

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant has an elegant yet stylish look in a yellow and black shade saree.

Yellow and black saree

Image source- Manya Singh Instagram

Manya Singh looks magnificent in a shimmery sharara and statement earrings.

Foil print sharara

