Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh’s ethnic looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 23, 2022
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Miss Universe runner up Manya Singh donned the perfect party look with pink off-shoulder design lehenga.
Pink lehenga with statement necklace
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Manya Singh looked gorgeous as she styled shimmery multicolour saree with neon bangles.
Shimmery multi color saree
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
The model looks simple yet elegant in white anakali suit with floral patch design.
White Anarkali
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant aced the ethnic look with full golden embroidery work lehenga and beautiful gajra in hair.
Pink gota work lehenga
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Manya looked ravishing as she wore a bright red floral design lehenga and beautiful maang tikka.
Red lehenga
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
The actress donned a subtle yet stylish look for an event with pastel shades.
Floral saree
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Manya Singh flaunted her petite figure as she wore a mirror work design choli and flared skirt.
Yellow mirror work lehenga
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
The model looked charming in a light pink floral design lehenga and net dupatta.
Light pink embroidery lehenga
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
The model looked like a dream in a beige Anarkali with gota work on it.
Beige Anarkali
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant has an elegant yet stylish look in a yellow and black shade saree.
Yellow and black saree
Image source- Manya Singh Instagram
Manya Singh looks magnificent in a shimmery sharara and statement earrings.
Foil print sharara
