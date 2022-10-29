Heading 3

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's love for pets

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 28, 2022

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta, who is presently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, is close to her pets Bruno and Rani.

Going for walks

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina lives alone in the city with her two pets and she often smothers them with lots of kisses and hugs.

Tina kissing her pets

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Uttaran fame looks adorable as she plays with her dogs.

Goofing around

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant takes her pets for walks and also runs around with them.

Running around with her fur buddies

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina treats her pets like her kids and sings lullabies to make them sleep.

Tina sings lullaby

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

The actress likes to spend most of her time with her pets when she is not shooting on an off day.

Chilling with pets

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina is active on social media and her reels with her fur babies are adored by fans.

Cuddling with pet 

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

The Karmaphal Daata Shani actress also went for a trip with her dog to her parents' house.

Mini vacation

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta looks adorable as she pouts and poses with her fur baby.

Getting clicked with her pet

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

The star loves to interactive with her pets and makes time to play with them.

Playtime with dogs

