Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's love for pets
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 28, 2022
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta, who is presently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, is close to her pets Bruno and Rani.
Going for walks
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina lives alone in the city with her two pets and she often smothers them with lots of kisses and hugs.
Tina kissing her pets
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Uttaran fame looks adorable as she plays with her dogs.
Goofing around
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant takes her pets for walks and also runs around with them.
Running around with her fur buddies
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina treats her pets like her kids and sings lullabies to make them sleep.
Tina sings lullaby
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
The actress likes to spend most of her time with her pets when she is not shooting on an off day.
Chilling with pets
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina is active on social media and her reels with her fur babies are adored by fans.
Cuddling with pet
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
The Karmaphal Daata Shani actress also went for a trip with her dog to her parents' house.
Mini vacation
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looks adorable as she pouts and poses with her fur baby.
Getting clicked with her pet
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
The star loves to interactive with her pets and makes time to play with them.
Playtime with dogs
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films