Bigg Boss: Ankit Gupta in black outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 25, 2022

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta looks dapper in a stylish black sherwani with a collar.

Festive style

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in black shirt, trousers and white sports shoes.

Casual at its best

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta aces the winter look with layered clothing comprising a pullover with a black overcoat

Classy in winters

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Udaariyaan actor looks dapper in black printed bomber jacket and black denims.

Cool printed jacket look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta has the perfect coffee date look in a black sweatshirt and blue denims.

Coffee date look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

We are gushing over the rugged look of the actor in a black biker’s jacket and distressed denims.

Rugged look

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Begusarai actor opts for a fabulous ethnic look with a golden kurta with black half jacket.

Traditional attire

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor enjoys the scenic beauty of Turkey as he gets clicked in black casual t-shirt.

Wanderlust

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit posed in a black hoodie, t-shirt and track pants while goofing around.

Time for some fun

Image source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor won hearts with his intense look in black round-neck t-shirt and sunglasses.

Sun-kissed

