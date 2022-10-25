Heading 3
Bigg Boss: Ankit Gupta in black outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 25, 2022
Ankit Gupta looks dapper in a stylish black sherwani with a collar.
Festive style
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in black shirt, trousers and white sports shoes.
Casual at its best
Ankit Gupta aces the winter look with layered clothing comprising a pullover with a black overcoat
Classy in winters
Udaariyaan actor looks dapper in black printed bomber jacket and black denims.
Cool printed jacket look
Ankit Gupta has the perfect coffee date look in a black sweatshirt and blue denims.
Coffee date look
We are gushing over the rugged look of the actor in a black biker’s jacket and distressed denims.
Rugged look
Begusarai actor opts for a fabulous ethnic look with a golden kurta with black half jacket.
Traditional attire
The actor enjoys the scenic beauty of Turkey as he gets clicked in black casual t-shirt.
Wanderlust
Ankit posed in a black hoodie, t-shirt and track pants while goofing around.
Time for some fun
The actor won hearts with his intense look in black round-neck t-shirt and sunglasses.
Sun-kissed
