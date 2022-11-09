Heading 3
Bigg Boss: Celebs who are fitness freaks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 09, 2022
Image source- That Nikhil Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 popular contestant is among the fittest and highly fashionable actors of the TV industry.
Karan Kundrra
Image source- SIDHANT IKHE PHOTOGRAPHY Instagram
The popular telly star is presently seen in Bigg Boss 16; he takes his fitness and protein intake very seriously.
Shalin Bhanot
Image source- Jay Bhanushali Instagram
The actor was part of Bigg Boss 15. He was often seen working out during his stay before eviction.
Jay Bhanushali
Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
She is among the fittest actresses and followed her regime rigorously during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house
Shamita Shetty
Image source- Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
The audience was fan of Pratik Sehajpal’s abs during his stay in Bigg Boss 15 house and he was often spotted shirtless.
Pratik Sehajpal
Image source- Asim Riaz Instagram
The actor, who was part of Bigg Boss 13, is a fitness model and has a massive fan following.
Asim Riaz
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and believes in regular workout as a way of life. She often shares post workout selfies.
Hina Khan
Image source- Ieshaan Sehgaal Instagram
The actor was part of Bigg Boss 15 and was mostly seen in the workout area of the house, taking care of his physique.
Ieshaan Sehgaal
Image source- Simba Nagpal Instagram
The Naagin 6 actor was part of Bigg Boss 15. He was mostly seen working out in the gym but got evicted in the initial days.
Simba Nagpal
Image source- Umar Riaz Instagram
Umar Riaz
Popular actor and doctor, Umar Riaz was seen in Bigg Boss 15; he often flaunted his lean body and abs making fans swoon.
