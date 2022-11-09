Heading 3

Bigg Boss: Celebs who are fitness freaks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 09, 2022

Image source- That Nikhil Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 popular contestant is among the fittest and highly fashionable actors of the TV industry.

Karan Kundrra

Image source- SIDHANT IKHE PHOTOGRAPHY Instagram

The popular telly star is presently seen in Bigg Boss 16; he takes his fitness and protein intake very seriously.

Shalin Bhanot

Image source- Jay Bhanushali Instagram

The actor was part of Bigg Boss 15. He was often seen working out during his stay before eviction.

Jay Bhanushali

Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

She is among the fittest actresses and followed her regime rigorously during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house

Shamita Shetty 

Image source- Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

The audience was fan of Pratik Sehajpal’s abs during his stay in Bigg Boss 15 house and he was often spotted shirtless.

Pratik Sehajpal 

Image source- Asim Riaz Instagram

The actor, who was part of Bigg Boss 13, is a fitness model and has a massive fan following.

Asim Riaz

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and believes in regular workout as a way of life. She often shares post workout selfies.

Hina Khan

Image source- Ieshaan Sehgaal Instagram

The actor was part of Bigg Boss 15 and was mostly seen in the workout area of the house, taking care of his physique.

Ieshaan Sehgaal 

Image source- Simba Nagpal Instagram

The Naagin 6 actor was part of Bigg Boss 15. He was mostly seen working out in the gym but got evicted in the initial days.

Simba Nagpal

Image source- Umar Riaz Instagram

Umar Riaz

Popular actor and doctor, Umar Riaz was seen in Bigg Boss 15; he often flaunted his lean body and abs making fans swoon.

